As the beginning of another school year approaches, a Niagara based charity is stepping up to make sure every child is prepared.

Community care aims to make every back to school experience a happy one.

School supplies can come with a hefty price tag attached.

But for those doing their shopping at community care in St. Catharines, everything is free.

Heather Lowe says the “Snacks N’ Sneakers” program helps to ease the financial burden of back-to-school shopping for her 10-year-old son.

The program is held at 5 locations across Niagara, and each year it draws massive line-ups.

Each child is given a backpack that they’re able to pick out themselves, a pair of brand new sneakers, school supplies and a weeks worth of snacks.

The St. Catharines location expects to help nearly 1,300 kids before classes begin.

Canadian Tire and Jumpstart donated 1,200 brand-name sneakers.

While other community partners provided the backpacks and snacks.

So that every child can start school on the right foot.