Smurfs: The Lost Village

Posted:
Video credit: Columbia Pictures

Smurfs: The Lost Village is an animated rebooting of Sony Picture’s Smurfs franchise, directed by Kelly Asbury (Gnomeo & Juliet, Shrek 2). The ensemble voice cast features Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Jack McBrayer, Danny Pudi, Michelle Rodriguez, Ellie Kemper, Ariel Winter, Mandy Patinkin, and Julia Roberts.

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy, and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history.

Asbury insured that this new animated take on the Smurfs would pay homage to the series’ creator, Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, also known as Peyo. “Peyo’s work has a buoyance and a lightness of being. There was an effortlessness to the way he drew. For the Forbidden Forest and the Lost Village, we wanted it to feel like something that the audience was experiencing with the Smurfs for the first time, but it had to feel like a part of the Smurfs’ world.”

Smurfs: The Lost Village is rated G.


