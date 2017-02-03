Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Smoke fills the air in Brantford after industrial fire breaks out

Category: Ontario
brantford, fire, industrial fire, Mississauga Metals& Alloys


A four alarm fire at Mississauga Metals in Brantford could be seen as people made their way into the city from the 403, near the exits for Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Garden Avenue.

The fire broke out around three this afternoon, and at around 6:30 pm firefighters were still unable to enter the building due to structural concerns. The actual building was not burning but piles of combustible metal inside the building was.

Surrounding streets and the immediate area were blocked off and firefighters evacuated nearby factories due concerns of toxins in the air.

There have been no reports of anyone being hurt and firefighters are still on scene.

 


