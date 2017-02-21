Smithville fire

It was a devastating weekend for two Smithville families who have been displaced by a fire. The fire ripped through a home on Jane street Saturday afternoon.

Joanne Smith pulled up to the house to find it fully engulfed in flames and not sure if her mother and four year old son were still inside. Fortunately, her son Michael and her mother were able to escape the blaze unharmed but not much else could be salvaged from the home.

The family has received suitcases of clothes and shoes and Monday at the West Lincoln Community centre, a group of their eldest son’s friends were collecting donations for the family. A friend also has started a GoFund Me page for the family. But the Smiths say they are more concerned about their neighbours. The fire from the Smiths spread to the next house causing extensive damage. The family in that home also have young children and other neighbours say they wont be able to return until July at the earliest.

While the cause is still being investigated, the fire is believed to have started on the back deck.