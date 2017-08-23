Smithville crash leave three people in serious condition

Three people are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Smithville, Ont.

It happened around 9 p.m. last night when two cars were traveling north on Port Robinson Rd.

A black vehicle was rear-ended by a white car at a high speed, causing both vehicles to roll over.

A woman was trapped inside the white vehicle and had to be extricated by rescue workers.

She was transported to Hamilton General Hospital by air ambulance.

Two men in their thirties, in the black car, were rescued and taken to hospital by paramedics.

No charges have been laid at this point.