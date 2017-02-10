Small ball python on the loose at University of Guelph

University of Guelph campus police are on the hunt for a small ball python believed to be loose in the University Centre.

The snake was brought to campus in a student’s backpack and was reported missing on Thursday from the second floor of the University Centre.

The four-year-old snake is brown and black and about two feet long.

“People have nothing to fear from a small ball python,” said Hugues Beaufrère, chief of the Avian and Exotic Medicine Service at the Ontario Veterinary College.

Beaufrère says the snakes are not dangerous or venomous. They believe it is likely looking for a warm place to hide and is scared.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised not to touch it because ball pythons may bite.