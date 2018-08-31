A group of activists led a Hamilton-wide “Slumlord Tour” in an effort to draw attention to some of the city’s worst living conditions. Hamilton Acorn says they’re advocating for tenant rights ahead of October’s municipal election.

Pests, mold, and broken safety equipment are just a few of the complaints made by renters attending today’s so-called “Slumlord Tour”. It was organized by Acorn Hamilton to draw attention to the lack of landlord oversight in the city.

The group toured buildings in the city by bus, and ended with a viewing of the apartment building on 20 Emerald street north, where tenants say they pay between $860-$1150 for rent.

When the group attempted to approach DMS property management, which is the company that manages the building on Emerald street, the staff locked the doors and turned out the lights.

A number of city council candidates were invited, who say more needs to be done to protect tenant’s rights. The tour ended with a rally at city hall that wrapped up just a couple of hours ago.

Acorn says the ultimate goal is to pass a by-law for landlord licensing that would see landlords enter a registry and pay fees that go toward bylaw enforcement.