Skyway Animal hospital vandalised again

A St.Catharines veterinarian hospital at the centre of an animal abuse case has been the target of vandals, yet again.

Police have been called to the Skyway Animal Hospital twice this month for vandalism. On Saturday police charged a man with mischief after a clay flower pot was thrown through the front doors of the hospital. Earlier this month vandals splattered red paint on the front entrance of the clinic. And while Dr. Mahavir Singh Rekhi was serving his suspension from the College of Veterinarians of Ontario last fall vandals pelted feces and eggs at his hospital.

The vet was found guilty of professional misconduct after the college received video showing him punching and strangling pets. Larissa Engels worked for Dr.Rekhi for less than a month as a technician. She along with her former co-workers documented Dr.Rekhi’s acts over the course of three years using his own security cameras and filed a complaint with the Veterinarian College.

“It was really frustrating that he got a slap on the wrist for what he did. It really affected a lot of people who worked for him and I’m sure a lot of the animals as well.”

The OSPCA has been investigating since last September, but no criminal charges have been laid.