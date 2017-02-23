Skyway Animal Hospital reopens after vets licence was reinstated

Tensions were high outside Skyway Animal Hospital in St.Catharines this afternoon.

“I am here to fight for these animals. He shouldn’t even be working.”

Dr.Rekhi opened his practice a day after the College of Veterinarians of Ontario reinstated his licence.

The vet was suspended in August after the college received video showed him punching and strangling pets. The OSPCA started their investigation a month later when the videos were made public by a former employee.

It executed a search warrant in December, but no criminal charges have been laid yet – six months after the investigation began.

“I am working with several different people on this case and it takes time to coordinate our efforts to make sure things are done correctly, so I am going to take the time necessary to do this investigation properly and not rush it because of the public interest.” said Kevin Strooband from the Lincoln Humane Society.

The hospital told CHCH News Dr. Rekhi was not doing interviews today.

This morning, at least one client was seen leaving the hospital with their small dog, but a small handful of people who trusted Dr. Rekhi with their pets in the past gathered outside the clinic today and are calling for stiffer penalties.

As part of Dr. Rekhi’s suspension the clinic will be subject to three unannounced inspections each year for the next two years.