Sketch of suspect released

Hamilton police have released a drawing of the suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. 

On Sunday November 26th just before 2 pm, a woman in her 60s was dragged into an alley on Catharine st. N near Rebecca st. in Hamilton and sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 40 years old or more, thin build, with a large beard. He was wearing a waist-length green jacket, tan or beige pants and black work-style boots at the time of the offence.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Detective John Tselepakis at (905) 540-5545 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


