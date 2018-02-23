Sixth murder charge laid against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have laid a sixth murder charge against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Police say they have identified a third set of remains that was found on a property linked to McArthur as that of missing person Skanda Navartnam.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga said the 40 year old’s remains were among those of six people recovered from planters at a home on Mallory Cres. where McArthur worked as a landscaper.

Navaratnam was reported missing in 2010 and was last seen in Toronto’s gay village.

McArthur was previously charged on Jan. 18 in the death of Andrew Kinsman and the presumed death of Selim Esen. Both men were separately reported missing from the area of Church and Wellesley streets last year.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur on Jan. 28 in connection to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Dean Lisowick.

Investigators believe there are more victims and say additional charges will likely be laid.