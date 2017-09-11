Watch CHCH Live
Sixteenth anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Category: Canada & The World
Today marks the sixteenth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Family and friends will gather to commemorate and honour the near 3,000 people that were killed on September 11, 2001.

Ceremonies will be held at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and at the crash site of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, the names of each victim will be read at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum.

There will also be six moments of silence with the fist at 8:46 a.m., when the first plane hit the north tower, and the next at 9:03 a.m., when the second plane struck the south tower.


