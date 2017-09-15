Watch CHCH Live
Amber Alert issued for six-year-old Quebec boy, mother found dead

Posted:       Last updated:
Update: Quebec provincial police say a six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe after his father, Ugo Fredette was pulled over by OPP.

 

 

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old boy from Quebec.

Louka Fredette was last seen with his father, Ugo Fredette, 41 in suburban Montreal yesterday afternoon.

Police tweeted earlier today that they may have crossed into Ontario from Quebec and there are reports that Ugo was seen in Napanee, Ontario.

Ugo’s truck was found abandoned in Lachute Montreal shortly after their disappearance. They are now looking for a Honda CRV with Quebec plates X78 BSL

Police are appealing to people to come forward with any information about the two.

A woman found dead in a home in St. Eustache has been confirmed the boy’s mother.


