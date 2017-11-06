Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Six-Year-Old Donates Birthday Presents to Toy Drive

A local family celebrating their son’s birthday today turned it into a message of hope.

Carolin and Bruno Matteo celebrated their youngest son’s birthday today with dozens of other children at the Burlington Conference Centre.

Matteo says a gift given to her by a stranger when she was a child inspired her to instill the value of sharing with her own children.

Alexander, who turned six today, is living that lesson. He decided to do something special with his gifts this year.

Alexander will donate all the presents he received today to the CHCH Christmas Toy Drive which officially kicks of Nov. 19th


