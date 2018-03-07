Six Nations elementary school closed again for a police investigation

An elementary school on Six Nations has been closed since Monday, as Six Nations police investigate reports of guns at a protest next to the school over the weekend.

I.L Thomas elementary school in Ohsweken is sitting empty for the second day in a row and Cayuga road is also closed, except to local residents and fire fighters who use the station there. Six Nations police say community members were protesting in front of a house next to the school on Sunday.

“They were showing their presence to say this is a community issue, they suspected there was drug activity going on. We told them we didn’t have any drug activity we could act on.” Staff Sgt. Dave Smoke.

Protesters who approached the house reported seeing guns

“No shots were fired, no one had a weapon pointed at them, but that then made it a police investigation.”

Police say they advised the school to close Monday and Tuesday and it may stay closed for the rest of the week.

Police say this is not an armed standoff, but that they are still looking for a peaceful resolution. Ontario Provincial Police are collaborating.

CHCH News was contacted by several members of the community about this story, but before we finished our reporting, Six Nations elected councillor Mark Hill stopped our car and told us to leave the reserve. He said media are not welcome.