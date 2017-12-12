The Six Nations community helps a family after a deadly house fire

There’s been an outpouring of support for an Ohsweken family who lost their three year old son after a fire gutted their two story home on Fourth line, Friday afternoon.

A family of nine were living inside, including seven children. Firefighters rushed into the burning home to pull the three year old boy out from under a bed on the second floor but he died later in hospital. The Six Nations fire chief still shaken by the tragedy.

“I don’t ever want another fire chief to feel this way, I don’t ever want another family or community to feel this way again.”

A three week old baby and a one year old child were taken to Sick Kids hospital in Toronto but have since been released.

Fire officials say they are still trying to determine the cause of this fire but say it looks like it started in the back of the house on the main floor. They say it is too early to say if there were working smoke detectors. Fire officials are estimating damage to be about $150 000.

Donations have been pouring in for the child’s family and a Go Fund Me page has been set up. The family say they are grateful for the support.