SIU investigating police chase in St. Catharines

A 43 year-old man has been arrested after leading police on a tense chase down a stretch of road in St. Catharines yesterday.

At around 2:30 p.m Niagara Police Officers attempted to stop a man near Welland Avenue and Geneva Street, but the man sped away and ended up crashing into a car driven by a 29 year-old man near the intersection of Welland Avenue and Bunting Road. That man suffered minor injuries.

The chase then continued, but a short distance away the man was arrested by the K9 unit.

The 43 year-old man suffered a serious leg injury after being bit by one of the police dogs and has been treated in hospital.

The SIU is investigating, as the provinces police watchdog investigates all incidents with police that inolve death, sexual assault or a serious injury. There are appealing to any witnesses to come forward and are particularly interested in any video involving the police chase.


