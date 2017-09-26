SIU investigates after man falls from Hamilton apartment unit

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 31-year-old Hamilton man fell from a second floor apartment unit on Sunday.

Hamilton police officers arrived at an apartment building near Glenholme Ave. and King St. East around 10:30 a.m. to arrest a man.

Officers say they knocked on the door of the unit but no one answered. As one of the officers made his way back to his cruiser, he located the man on the property. The man appeared to have fallen from the apartment unit and suffered injuries to his leg. He was taken to hospital.

Two investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 ext. 2038. They are also urging anyone who may have any video evidence to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.