SIU investigates death of shoplifting suspect

Category: Ontario
Tags: Clarington, durham region, shoplifting, siu, special investigations unit

SIUClarington

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate the death of a shoplifting suspect in Durham Region last night.

Police were called to the Home Depot on Harmony Rd. North and Taunton Rd. around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a shoplifting incident.

Two male suspects, believed to have stolen power tools, were seen speeding away from the store.

Officers managed to stop the vehicle on northbound Highway 115.

The SIU says there was an interaction between an officer and one of the men and, during the arrest, the man ran across the live lanes of traffic.

The man, in his thirties, was then struck and killed by a pickup truck.

Seven investigators have been assigned to look into the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.


