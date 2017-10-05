SIU investigates crash that left two people dead in Flamborough

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
UPDATE

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two people were killed in a serious collision following a police pursuit in Flamborough.

Waterloo Regional Police say they received reports of a possible abduction or assault of a female around 9:30 a.m. in Cambridge.

Officers found the red passenger van with a man driving and a woman in the passenger seat and attempted to pull over them over.

The van did not stop for the officer and police gave chase.

Police say at 9:55 a.m. the van crashed head-on with an oncoming transport truck on Highway 6 near Campbellville Rd.

The man and woman were killed instantly. The transport truck driver and the Waterloo police officers involved in the chase were not injured.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed Highway 6 in both directions between Freelton Rd. and Concession 10 and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 1-800-787-8529 or 416-622-0748.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.


