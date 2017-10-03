Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
SIU investigates arrest of Niagara ‘crime spree’ duo

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the arrest of a man and woman who were wanted in connection with a crime spree spanning across Southern Ontario.

Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza, 24, and Rachel Hayden, 22, were arrested around 8:45 p.m. on Friday as they exited the Vaughan Mills shopping centre.

During the arrest, the SIU says there was an interaction between police officers and Stapleford-Francalanza.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital and then transferred into the custody of the Niagara Regional Police Service. He was then taken back to a hospital and treated for serious injuries.

The pair was wanted by Niagara police on dozens of charges that range from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

Police allege the suspects also damaged several vehicles and police cruisers while attempting to evade arrest in a Niagara-on-the-Lake parking lot on September 26.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to investigate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.


Your email will not be published.

 

