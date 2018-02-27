SIU appeals for witnesses of incident on Hamilton Mountain

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is appealing for witnesses of an incident involving a 63-year-old man and Hamilton police over the weekend.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, Hamilton police responded to a 911 call at a home near Upper James St. and Rymal Rd. East.

The SIU says officers entered the home and became involved in an “interaction” with the man.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Hamilton Spectator reports neighbours in the area were told someone had been stabbed. The SIU did not specify the extent of the man’s injuries.

Two SIU investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to look into the incident.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone who may have video evidence related to this incident is being asked to upload that video through the SIU website.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.