Single-vehicle crash on QEW sends one person to hospital

One person has been taken to hospital after an early morning crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday near Grays Rd. in Stoney Creek.

A black SUV rolled several times before ending up in a ditch on the North Service Rd.

Police shut down the North Service Rd. between Fruitland Rd. and Grays Rd. for roughly one hour.

The Ontario Provincial Police and Hamilton police are investigating.