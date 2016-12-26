Singer George Michael dead at 53

George Michael’s family says the pop star has passed away peacefully at his home in Goring, England at the age of 53.

Michael’s family released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

According to the singers publicist, he had not been ill and police are calling his death “unexplained but not suspicious.”Michael first rose to fame with WHAM! and

then went on to a successful solo career with hits like “Freedom” and “Faith.”

Tributes from friends and fans of the singer are pouring in on Twitter.

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. RIP @GeorgeMichael pic.twitter.com/1LnZk8o82m — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 26, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016