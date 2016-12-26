Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Singer George Michael dead at 53

George Michael’s family says the pop star has passed away peacefully at his home in Goring, England at the age of 53.

Michael’s family released a statement saying, “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

According to the singers publicist, he had not been ill and police are calling his death “unexplained but not suspicious.”Michael first rose to fame with WHAM! and
then went on to a successful solo career with hits like “Freedom” and “Faith.”

Tributes from friends and fans of the singer are pouring in on Twitter.


