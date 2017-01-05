After first reading the novel in 1988, Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed) finally brings his adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s historical novel Silence to the big screen. The film had a premiere in Rome and screened for the Pope at the Vatican before getting a limited release stateside. It stars Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds, and Liam Neeson.

SILENCE tells the story of two Christian missionaries (Garfield and Driver) who face the ultimate test of faith when they travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor (Neeson) — at a time when Christianity was outlawed and their presence forbidden.

“The subject matter presented by Endo in his book has been in my life since I was very, very young, “ Scorsese says. “I was raised in a strong Catholic family and was very much involved in religion. The bedrock I still have is the spirituality of Roman Catholicism I was immersed in as a child, spirituality that had to do with faith. At this time in my life I continually think about — wonder about — faith and doubt, weakness, and the human condition, and these are the very themes that Endo’s book touches upon in a such a direct way.”

Silence is rated 14A.