Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Shuttle buses at Webster Falls

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: congestion, Kelly Botelho, Mizener's, parking, shuttle buses, Spencer Gorge, summer, Tew Falls, tourist, Webster Falls

If you were at Webster Falls on Sunday you may have noticed the city is cracking down on illegal parking near the popular conservation area.

Starting now until October, visitors to Spencer Gorge and Webster Falls wont be able to park in the parking lots on site.

Every Saturday and Sunday for the next 4 and a half months visitors will have to take a shuttle bus.

The shuttle bus picks people up at Mizener’s Antiques & Flea Market on Highway 5 and drops them off at both Tew Falls and Webster Falls.

This is all in an effort to eliminate parking congestion on site and to keep the neighbours happy.

“Cars were spilling out onto neighbourhood streets, clogging residential neighbourhoods, and causing a concern and traffic jams.”

One nearby neighbour has pylons blocking the driveway of their home as a message for visitors to keep out.

Mizener’s has a large parking lot to accommodate all those who want to explore the falls and trails. The price is the same as parking onsite. $10 per vehicle for parking and $5 per person for admission.

For those who choose to park illegally on the street, they will get a ticket of approximately $35.


LATEST STORIES

Happy Mother's Day

Royal Botanical Gardens Mother's Day celebration

Oxford County man dies after single plane crash

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php