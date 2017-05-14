Shuttle buses at Webster Falls

If you were at Webster Falls on Sunday you may have noticed the city is cracking down on illegal parking near the popular conservation area.

Starting now until October, visitors to Spencer Gorge and Webster Falls wont be able to park in the parking lots on site.

Every Saturday and Sunday for the next 4 and a half months visitors will have to take a shuttle bus.

The shuttle bus picks people up at Mizener’s Antiques & Flea Market on Highway 5 and drops them off at both Tew Falls and Webster Falls.

This is all in an effort to eliminate parking congestion on site and to keep the neighbours happy.

“Cars were spilling out onto neighbourhood streets, clogging residential neighbourhoods, and causing a concern and traffic jams.”

One nearby neighbour has pylons blocking the driveway of their home as a message for visitors to keep out.

Mizener’s has a large parking lot to accommodate all those who want to explore the falls and trails. The price is the same as parking onsite. $10 per vehicle for parking and $5 per person for admission.

For those who choose to park illegally on the street, they will get a ticket of approximately $35.