Showing solidarity with Aleppo

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Aleppo, hamilton, lisa hepfner, protesters, Simon Wiesenthal centre, Syrian

The mass evacuations and violence happening in Aleppo, Syria is being watched closely, not only by the Syrian people who recently fled and now live in our area, but by those who have lived through other wars. Tonight a rally was held at Hamilton city hall with protesters calling for an end to the violence in Syria.

Earlier today at the friends of Simon Wiesenthal centre in Toronto, five survivors of the Holocaust also made a plea for an end to the violence. They say the images from Aleppo remind them of what they went through before the concentration camps were liberated in 1945.


