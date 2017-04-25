2016 Business Excellence Awards
Shots fired again in a rural Stoney Creek neighbourhood

Three times in the last week shots have been fired at two different houses in a rural Stoney Creek mountain neighbourhood.

Police aren’t releasing many details, but people who live in the area have told CHCH that one person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and it’s all connected to a legal marijuana grow operation at 288 Green Mountain road.

“I’m concerned about the safety of the neighbourhood for my family, with this recent outbreak of three incidents of gunfire in 6 days in front of the property.” Neighbour.

The first shots were fired Monday April 17 at about 2 am. At least two bullets hit the house right next door to a legal marijuana grow operation.

The shooters then returned at 4:30 that morning and shot at the other house that has a massive greenhouse in the back.

That house came under fire again this Saturday at around 11 o’clock. A neighbour heard 7-8 shots and called 911.

Hamilton police believe the shooters are targeting a specific property but won’t say which one. They’ve increased police presence in the area and a police van was seen in front of the house today.


