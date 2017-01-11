Hamilton police investigate shooting at downtown home
Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in downtown Hamilton.
Officers responded to the area of Mary St. between Cannon St. E. and Robert St. around 1:45 a.m for reports of a shooting.
Police say residents were inside the home when multiple shots were fired but no one was injured.
A man was seen running away from the area and jumping into a dark coloured, newer model hatchback.
The suspect is described as male, white, wearing a dark hoodie under a dark vest style jacket and light pants.
This is the second time shots were fired into a home on Mary St. in less than three weeks.
A two-storey home was left riddled with bullet holes after a shooting on Boxing Day.
In that incident, police say a man was also seen fleeing on foot and jumping into a nearby vehicle.
The suspect is that case is described as male, wearing a red top and blue jeans.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 905-546-3817.
Commenting Guidelines