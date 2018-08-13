;
2017 BEA Winners
Short standoff leads to arrest of wanted man by Hamilton police

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, hamilton, police, standoff

James Robert Tupper

A man police referred to as ‘violent’ and ‘dangerous’ has been arrested after a short standoff on a rooftop in Hamilton.

Police issued a plea last week for the public’s help in locating 41-year-old James Tupper.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to the area of Somerset Ave. and Barnesdale Ave. North for reports of a man jumping from rooftop to rooftop.

“Police officers were strategically placed, Tupper was cordoned off and negotiations commenced,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

After a short amount of time, Tupper surrendered to police.

He was arrested and is facing several charges including utter threats to cause death, criminal harassment and breach of probation.

Tupper is scheduled to appear in a Hamilton courtroom on Monday.



