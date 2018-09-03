One dead in shooting near CNE

A man in his 30s is dead after a shooting near the CNE grounds Sunday night.

It was the fourth fatal shooting in the Toronto area in 24 hours.

Police were called to Coronation Park near Toronto’s waterfront just after 6 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing a number of gunshots near a baseball diamond.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Four people were seen running away from the area. One of them was wearing a grey hoodie with a black stripe on the chest.