Shooter in Burlington murder-suicide legally owned gun

Halton police have confirmed the firearm used in a murder-suicide at a Burlington chiropractic clinic earlier this month, was legally owned by the suspected shooter.

Police say the small caliber handgun used to fatally wound Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, 50, on March 16, was registered to 44-year-old David Williamson.

Williamson allegedly shot and killed Mejilla, a father of five children, before turning the gun on himself. He died in hospital of self-inflicted gunshot wounds a few days later.

According to a news release, Williamson did not have any criminal contact with the Halton police before the shooting.

Williamson’s wife Shawna worked as a receptionist at the clinic and, according to witnesses, was inside at the time of the shooting.

The Halton Regional Police Service says they are “sensitive to the victims in this incident” and have no further information “suitable for release at this time.”