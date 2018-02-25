Sherman Access west access closed

A reminder to drivers, the west leg of the Sherman access remains closed this weekend.

A small rock slide shut down the artery connecting the mountain with the lower city around 2:00 yesterday afternoon.

Investigators were on scene for hours assessing the damage.

City of Hamilton spokesperson Brian Hughes described the work being done today to ensure public safety.

Hughes says the city hopes to re-open the access early this week.

Investigators have been monitoring the east leg for any potential safety concerns as well. That portion of the access is currently open to traffic.