Sherman Access remains closed after rock slide

The west Leg of the Sherman Access remains closed Monday after a small rock slide sent boulders rolling onto the busy road Friday afternoon.

The city of Hamilton said rock slides likes this typically happen with heavy rain and freeze thaw cycles.

Heavy equipment was brought in to remove loose rocks from the side of the escarpment and to clean up the debris.

The city says crews are investigating both the east and west legs of the access to ensure public safety.

The east leg of the Sherman Access remains open.

Last year, the east and west bound lanes were closed for repairs after rocks fell from the escarpment. The west leg only reopened two months ago.