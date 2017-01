As an on air personality, Tim Bolen has to put thought into what he is going to wear each day. Picking out the right suit, mixing patterns and colours or just finding the right fit can be a challenge for some men, so Carla Criminisi makes it easy and does it for you.

She opened Charles & Hunt, named after her dad, Charles, and the fact she is on the “hunt” for clothes, last year in the Lister Block and will be your own personal stylist/shopper.