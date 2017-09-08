Shapovalov deals with newfound fame

In just a few weeks, 18 year old Denis Shapovalov has gone from being virtually unknown, to a rising star after his success at the US Open where he made the round of 16, and at the Rogers Cup where he beat the world’s number one ranked tennis player Rafael Nadal. Something that still feels surreal for the teen.

“Beating Rafa is just a cherry on top. Just being able to compete with Rafa is a huge confidence boost”

His name is hard to pronounce and “once I was called Sharapova, “so he has embraced his nickname Shapo.

And when it comes to his rise to stardom, he’s being enjoying every minute.

“My life has definitely changed in the past month and I’m getting recognized a lot more in airports and malls.”

Shapovalov says he wants to use his fame to inspire the next generation of tennis stars.

“My main goal in life is to make a lot of kids pick up the racket and look up to me and just want to play tennis because they see me and they see that it’s possible for Canadians to do it”

At tennis clubs here in Hamilton, Shapovalov has many fans who say he is an inspiration.

His new found fame has made popular with the ladies. He’s been pictured with Canadian gold medalist swimmer, 17 year old Penny Oleksiak, teaching her how play tennis But when asked if he has a girlfriend, Shapovalov was a bit caught off guard.

“I do not, no”

Shapovalov will be headlining Canada’s Davis Cup World Group playoff tie against India in Edmonton next week.