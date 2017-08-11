Shania Twain to perform at this year’s Grey Cup

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Country music star Shania Twain will be making her return to the Grey Cup main stage.

The CFL has announced Twain will be the halftime performer at this year’s championship game in Ottawa on November 26.

The five-time Grammy Award winner from Timmins, Ont., tweeted Friday, “I’m so excited to be performing at the @FreedomMobile #GreyCup Halftime Show in November! Let’s go Ottawa!.”

Twain also performed at the 2002 Grey Cup in Edmonton.

The highly-anticipated performance will follow the release of her fifth album entitled “NOW,” coming out at the end of September.


