Sexual predator guilty

A conviction today in the case involving a sexual attack on a teenage girl inside her home.

Back in May of 2016, a 15-year-old Flamborough girl answered a knock on the door after she came home from school, a man then forced his way inside.

Grant Litt, 22 years old at the time, was convicted of breaking and entering, sexual interference and choking.

A friend of the victim’s family who was in court for the verdict says this was a completely unprovoked attack. The assailant was unknown to the family, unknown to police. He says the victim and her family are grateful to police, the crown, and other members of the justice system.

Grant Litt hadn’t been in trouble with police before the attack but investigators were able to use a very accurate composite sketch to narrow in on him. The sketch alerted the community, led to a number of tips and eventually to the identity Litt. Other than the composite sketch, it was the victim who helped secure a conviction.

Litt is out on bail until his sentencing in August but after that he faces more charges, similar ones laid by his home-town Waterloo police after his arrest in Hamilton.