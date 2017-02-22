2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Sex trade worker attacked and sexually assaulted in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: attack, hamilton, police, sex trade worker, sexual assault

policetape

Hamilton police are issuing a safety alert after a sex trade worker was attacked and sexually assaulted in Hamilton.

Police say a man approached a woman around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday while she was standing alone on Barton St. near Birch Ave.

The victim and the suspect walked to a secluded area a few blocks away where she was physically attacked and sexually assaulted by the man.

He is described as having a dark complexion, in his 20’s to early 30’s, about 5’7”, with a heavy build, short black hair and black scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a grey or black hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

Police say they are warning the community “should the suspect be intentionally targeting individuals working within the sex trade.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Candace Culp at 905-540-5545.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php