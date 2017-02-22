Sex trade worker attacked and sexually assaulted in Hamilton

Hamilton police are issuing a safety alert after a sex trade worker was attacked and sexually assaulted in Hamilton.

Police say a man approached a woman around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday while she was standing alone on Barton St. near Birch Ave.

The victim and the suspect walked to a secluded area a few blocks away where she was physically attacked and sexually assaulted by the man.

He is described as having a dark complexion, in his 20’s to early 30’s, about 5’7”, with a heavy build, short black hair and black scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a grey or black hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

Police say they are warning the community “should the suspect be intentionally targeting individuals working within the sex trade.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Candace Culp at 905-540-5545.