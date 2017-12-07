Several people robbed after responding to escort service ads in Hamilton

Hamilton police are warning the public after a series of robberies that originated through backpages or other escort service sites.

Police say they have received a number of complaints over the past month from people who arrived at a prearranged location and were robbed.

In some incidents the thieves were armed.

Investigators are cautioning people who respond to these ads that they’re placing themselves in compromising and dangerous situations.

It’s believed several other people have been victimized over the past month but have not come forward. Police are urging those individuals to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Simpson at 905-546-4861.