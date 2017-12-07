Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Several people robbed after responding to escort service ads in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Hamitlon, police, robbery, theft

Hamilton_Police-750x422

Hamilton police are warning the public after a series of robberies that originated through backpages or other escort service sites.

Police say they have received a number of complaints over the past month from people who arrived at a prearranged location and were robbed.

In some incidents the thieves were armed.

Investigators are cautioning people who respond to these ads that they’re placing themselves in compromising and dangerous situations.

It’s believed several other people have been victimized over the past month but have not come forward. Police are urging those individuals to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Simpson at 905-546-4861.


LATEST STORIES

Tech gifts

Two children assaulted while walking home from Hamilton school

Suspect sought in Halton theft and fraud investigation

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php