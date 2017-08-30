Seven people sprayed with a noxious substance in Hamilton

Seven people have been sprayed with a noxious substance in Hamilton over the last 24-hours in two separate incidents that police say are unrelated.

The first happened on Monday around 6 p.m. when police say a man was robbed while standing at a bus stop on Main Street West at Queen Street.

It’s believed that the man was approached and asked for the time, when he turned away to check his watch the attacker grabbed a package from his hand and ran towards Ray Street.

The man was sprayed in the face after he tried to follow the robber. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and said his face felt like it was burning.

The robber is described as a black man in his late teens or early twenties with a slender build. He is between 5’10” and 6’ and he was wearing a faded grey hoodie, faded blue jeans, a red belt and black high top running shoes with a white sole edging.

On Tuesday evening police say a second attack took place when two men walked into Fishers Pub on James Street and sprayed another man in the face. Five surrounding people and the man sprayed were treated on scene by paramedics.

Police believe the three men knew one another but the man who was sprayed is not cooperating with police.

If anyone has information is asked to contact Detective Constable Frank Bogdan at 905-546-3816 or Crime Stoppers.