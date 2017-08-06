Serious fire erupts out of Hess Street Apartment

A multiple alarm blaze was rampant at an apartment complex on Hess Street.

Flames were seen shooting out from the balcony of a unit on the 5th floor and black smoke was billowing into the sky as some neighbours appeared on their own balconies just one floor below to look up at the damages.

A dozen fire units were sent to the scene to put out the flames that eventually extended to at least two floors above.

Hamilton Police blocked off the area so paramedics could rush in to assist.

At least one person was seen on a stretcher needing help but Hamilton Fire said no one was seriously hurt.

The blaze was contained shortly after 5 p.m.

Hamilton Fire says the blaze was not suspicious and was caused by an electrical issue.