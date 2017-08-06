2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Serious fire erupts out of Hess Street Apartment

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: fire, hamilton, Hess Street, paramedics, police, smoke


A multiple alarm blaze was rampant at an apartment complex on Hess Street.

Flames were seen shooting out from the balcony of a unit on the 5th floor and black smoke was billowing into the sky as some neighbours appeared on their own balconies just one floor below to look up at the damages.

A dozen fire units were sent to the scene to put out the flames that eventually extended to at least two floors above.

Hamilton Police blocked off the area so paramedics could rush in to assist.

At least one person was seen on a stretcher needing help but Hamilton Fire said no one was seriously hurt.

The blaze was contained shortly after 5 p.m.

Hamilton Fire says the blaze was not suspicious and was caused by an electrical issue.


LATEST STORIES

Serious fire erupts out of Hess Street Apartment

Daughter charged in elderly mother's lack of care

Hamilton Police investigating two robberies that happened hours apart

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php