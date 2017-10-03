Serious crash shuts down QEW in Burlington

All Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington have been shut down following a serious crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says several people were ejected from a vehicle that rolled over and landed on its roof in the Toronto-bound lanes.

Eight people with “various degrees of injures” were transported to hospital. One person is in serious condition and two are in critical condition, according to police.

Schmidt says the victims were located in different locations across the highway.

The investigation is ongoing and police expect the road will be closed for several hours.

