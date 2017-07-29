Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Serious crash on Highway 6 sends three people to hospital

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: concession 6, crash, flamborough, highway 6, opp, police

hwy6

Photo: Andrew Collins

It happened on Highway 6 at Concession 6 West in Flamborough around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

OPP, Hamilton police, fire and paramedics were all on the scene.

A man and his two 15-year-old female passengers were sent to hospital.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the male driver is in critical condition while one girl is in serious condition. The second female has non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours while OPP Highway Safety Division did their investigation.

Witnesses are being asked to call the Burlington OPP detachment.


