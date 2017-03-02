Serial purse-snatcher sought by Peel police

Peel police are looking for a man suspected of snatching purses from four women on separate occasions last month.

Police say between Feb. 13 and Feb. 26, four women had their purses stolen by a man on a bicycle in Mississauga.

A 42-year-old woman was injured during one robbery after she was dragged about 20 feet before she let go of her purse.

Police believe the same man is responsible for all four incidents. He is described as white, 20 to 25 years old, was wearing a silver jacket and riding a black and red bicycle.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings, keep bags and purses close to you, and to be aware of suspicious people in their area. If anyone tries to grab your purse, police recommend you let go of your purse to avoid injuries.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact Peel police.