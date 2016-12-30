Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged
Tennis great Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are engaged after the Reddit co-founder proposed while the two were vacationing in Rome.
The engagement was announced on the subreddit ‘isaidyes’.
Williams wrote:
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes
