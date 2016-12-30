Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder engaged

Tennis great Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are engaged after the Reddit co-founder proposed while the two were vacationing in Rome.

The engagement was announced on the subreddit ‘isaidyes’.

Williams wrote:

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes