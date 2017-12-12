Sentencing for Sonya Lucas put over to Dec. 21st

A Kitchener woman who admitted to taking part in the sexual assault of a seven-year-old Hamilton girl has had her sentencing delayed.

Sonya Lucas, who was already a registered sex offender at the time of her arrest last year, spoke to a Hamilton courtroom for the final time before she’ll learn how many years she’ll spend behind bars. As she spoke to the judge, Lucas says she’d “give anything to go back in time and change what she’s done.”

The 49-year-old was arrested in 2016 during an investigation of a seven-year-old Hamilton girl who was being advertised online for sexual services. Rui Dasilva of Waterloo, hired Lucas an escort to accompany him to Hamilton. Lucas claims she didn’t know a young girl was going to be involved, but admitted she did record and take part in the assault. She also accepted $100 in payment from Dasilva.

Lucas pled guilty in June to sexual interference and making and possessing child pornography. The crown attorney is calling for 10 years behind bars. Lucas’ lawyer, Hal Mattson, alleges Lucas was sexually assaulted by a number of men in her life as a child, including her uncle and a foster father. However, charges were withdrawn against the uncle and the foster father was acquitted. Mattson is calling for a 5 to 6 years sentence. Dasilva has already been sentenced to 8 years in prison for his role in the abuse.

Judge Tony Leitch says he needs more time to review the final submissions but says he will hand down a sentence on December 21st.