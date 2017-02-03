Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Sentencing postponed for Hamilton man charged in death of boy, 4

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: death, drowned, Hamiton, man, Sahab Jamshidi, st lucia, T.J Elibox

Sahab

A judge has postponed sentencing for a Hamilton man who pleaded guilty in the 2015 drowning death of a young boy.

Police allege Sahab Jamshidi took four-year-old T.J Elibox out on his kite board in St. Lucia and T.J fell off and drowned.

Last week, Jamshidi entered a guilty plea to a charge of negligence causing death after he had maintained for nearly two years that he spotted the young boy drowning in the water and called for help.

Jamshidi is scheduled to appear in a St. Lucia court on February 10.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php