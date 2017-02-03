Sentencing postponed for Hamilton man charged in death of boy, 4

A judge has postponed sentencing for a Hamilton man who pleaded guilty in the 2015 drowning death of a young boy.

Police allege Sahab Jamshidi took four-year-old T.J Elibox out on his kite board in St. Lucia and T.J fell off and drowned.

Last week, Jamshidi entered a guilty plea to a charge of negligence causing death after he had maintained for nearly two years that he spotted the young boy drowning in the water and called for help.

Jamshidi is scheduled to appear in a St. Lucia court on February 10.