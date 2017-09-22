Seniors dancing for good health

A group of seniors are in the middle of a 15-week pilot project trying to help improve the quality of life for Canadians in their golden years.

The group, with an average age of 80, gather at the Hamilton mountain YMCA twice a week. It’s all part of a study by Hamilton Health Science and McMaster to find out how dance classes could help improve cognitive, physical and social skills for our ageing population.

“The synergy of those three things working together makes it a real optimal activity. It may be better than just doing walking or something in isolation”Courtney Kennedy, Hamilton Health Science.

After the study wraps in November, the participants will then be re-evaluated to measure any improvements in cognitive and physical functioning, once the report is done, the group will try to implement the dance classes across the country.