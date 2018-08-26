;
2017 BEA Winners
Remembering Senator John McCain

Canadians are sending their sympathies to the family of Senator John McCain who died of brain cancer at age 81 on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted saying:

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer also praised McCain on twitter saying:

McCain ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008 against Barak Obama. He was also a war veteran who was captured in North Vietnam in 1967 and endured years of torture and abuse.



