Remembering Senator John McCain

Canadians are sending their sympathies to the family of Senator John McCain who died of brain cancer at age 81 on Saturday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted saying:

Senator John McCain was an American patriot and hero whose sacrifices for his country, and lifetime of public service, were an inspiration to millions. Canadians join Americans tonight in celebrating his life and mourning his passing. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 26, 2018

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer also praised McCain on twitter saying:

Sad to learn of the passing of @SenJohnMcCain. His decades of service in defence of freedom crosses party lines and touches freedom-loving people across borders. On behalf of @CPC_HQ, I extend my condolences to his loved ones. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) August 26, 2018

McCain ran unsuccessfully for president in 2008 against Barak Obama. He was also a war veteran who was captured in North Vietnam in 1967 and endured years of torture and abuse.